September in Hunt County will see the return of another popular event that has occurred locally for more than two decades.
The Greenville Swap Meet and Car Show is scheduled at the Hunt County Fairgrounds for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Greenville Swap Meet takes place during the first weekend of April and again in September.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts. It has grown to include hundreds of vendors.
Admission is free with parking costing $3.
Registration for the car show is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 15; voting starts at noon and the awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
Additional information for the swap meet is available by calling 903-454-8575 or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.