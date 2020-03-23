Herald-Banner staff report
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of another popular and longtime local event.
Organizers of the 21st Annual Greenville Swap Meet and 17th Annual Car Show announced the delay on the event’s website.
“The Greenville Swap Meet 2020 has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 3-5 because of the COVID-19 virus and accompanying restrictions imposed by local and state governmental agencies prohibiting large gatherings. While we are sorry for the inconvenience, we appreciate your understanding during these difficult and unusual times. We hope to see all of you in September!”
The combined event had been scheduled April 2-4 at the Hunt County Fairgrounds.
The Greenville Swap Meet was begun in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts and has grown to include more than 350 vendors.
The Mailing Address for the Greenville Swap Meet is Greenville Swap Meet, P.O. BOX 9194 Greenville, TX 75404-9194 or additional information is available by calling Roy at 903-454-8575 or by email at reg.gvlswpmt@yahoo.com.
Additional information for the swap meet is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802.
