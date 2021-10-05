Both suspects arrested in Greenville Thursday in connection with an investigation by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office into drug sales to local high school students are seeking the appointment of attorneys to represent them on the charges.
One of the suspects received an additional charge from another county over the weekend.
Sammuel Angel Pena, 21, of Greenville and Bryan Clyde Soles, 22, of Celeste, remained in custody Monday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center.
Soles was being held in lieu of a total of $683,200 bond on three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds and possession of dangerous drug and speeding. Soles was also charged on an additional possession of a controlled substance charge out of Dallas County.
Pena was charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds. Bond was set at a total of $673,000.
Both Soles and Pena filed writs of habeas corpus Monday with the 196th District Court,seeking the appointment of defense attorneys. No additional hearings concerning the writs were immediately scheduled with the court.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday afternoon concerning the arrests, indicating a residential search warrant was served in the 4900 block of McDougal Street in Greenville,
Sheriff Terry Jones said the warrant was the result of a two-month long investigation where officers continuously observed high school aged kids going to the location and being sold narcotics.
During the search 10 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of Psilocybin chocolate candy bars, approximately 80 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 29 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vaping pens, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax, prescription pills, a firearm and United States Currency were found throughout the residence.
