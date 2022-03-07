Three men were arrested following what was described as a “rolling gun battle” along Interstate 30 between Royse City and Rockwall on Sunday afternoon.
Nobody was injured during the gunfight; however, two vehicles not involved in the gunfire were hit by bullets, according to Royse City police.
At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Royse City police received a report of two vehicles traveling on westbound I-30, and the occupants were firing weapons at one another. The vehicles involved were a silver Kia SUV with three male occupants and a burgundy Dodge Challenger with a male driver and a female passenger, according to police.
The incident started as a traffic altercation between the two drivers, who reportedly were passing one another and “brake checking” while traveling west on I-30 just past the Erby Campbell exit, a police investigation indicates.
The highway altercation, however, soon took a more violent turn.
With the Kia was in front of the Dodge, the back seat passenger leaned out with a handgun and started firing at the trailing Dodge Challenger.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger, who also was armed with a handgun, then started firing back, according to police. The two vehicles continued traveling west on I-30 in what was described by witnesses as a “rolling gun fight,” according to police.
No one was injured during the gunfight, but two other vehicles traveling on I-30 were struck by gunfire. One of those automobiles, driven by a 34-year-old woman, took a bullet to the front bumper.
The driver told police that as the Dodge Challenger drove past her, she observed the driver firing a handgun out his open passenger window in her direction. To keep from being injured, she quickly jerked her steering wheel to the right and ended up driving off the Interstate onto the grassy median and then onto the service road.
The Kia and Dodge, meanwhile, continued traveling down westbound I-30. The Kia eventually exited in Rockwall and caused a crash on Ridge Road under the I-30 bridge. Three suspects ran from crash as officers arrived. Two were quickly taken into custody and a third was located near the scene by a Rockwall County deputy.
The Dodge Challenger was stopped by a Rockwall County sheriff’s deputy at Dalrock and I-30.
Police arrested three men in connection with the Interstate shootout, and they face various charges.
Police identified the driver of the Dodge Challenger as Kordell Tezeno. He was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, for firing in the direction of other motorists, according to police.
Tommy Alvarado, the back seat passenger of the silver Kia, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, for allegedly firing at the occupants of the Dodge Challenger.
The driver of the silver Kia, David Bullard, was arrested and charged with causing an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly fleeing the scene of the accident in Rockwall.
The incident remained under investigation Monday by the Royse City Police Department.
