After several hours of investigation, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a “fake pipe bomb” discovered in a Greenville High School restroom early that morning.
Once the suspicious item was found, the high school was evacuated.
Because Thursday was a testing day for end of course exams, only juniors were on campus at the time of the discovery, but the school was closed for the remainder of the day as law enforcement agencies combed through the 334,700 –square-foot campus.
Meanwhile, the school district kept parents informed of the situation through emails, text messages, the district’s website and social media.
By noon Thursday, authorities had determined the device was “not dangerous.” At 5:15 p.m., the district reported that a juvenile suspect had been taken into custody.
The district issued the following statement: “We are also grateful to all the GISD staff members and parents who came together to ensure that our students were safely evacuated and transported home today. The information that several students provided to investigators enabled a swift investigation today. Again, this reinforces our belief that when you see something, it's important to say something.”
Agencies involved in the search and investigation included Greenville ISD police, city of Greenville police, Greenville Fire Department, Hunt County Sheriff's Department, Garland police bomb unit, Frisco Fire Department, Texas Rangers, and a Dallas-Fort Worth bomb unit.
Due to Thursday’s evacuation, multiple planned activities have been rescheduled. End of course exams have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 11. The Flaming Flashes drill team and band Floor Show has also been postponed to a future date.
The campus will reopen Monday morning and counselors will be available to offer support to students and staff.
