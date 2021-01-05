A Royse City woman is still being sought in connection with a reported homicide in Greenville, and a second individual has been named as a possible suspect in a related case.
A warrant on a charge of murder has been issued for Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.
The Greenville Police Department announced that Bohme was still being sought as of Tuesday.
The department also announced Christian Osborn, 18, is being sought for a related offense, although the nature of the offense was not specified and it was unknown whether any charges had been filed.
The department indicated the investigation is on-going and released no additional information.
Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized because of his injuries but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23.
Bohme is described as a white female with brown eyes, dark brown hair, five feet and four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.
The police department has not released any additional details concerning the incident.
Anyone with information on Bohme’s location is being asked to contact Detective Bobby Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
Warrants have also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department. Bohme was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.
