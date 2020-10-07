Funeral services for Jonathan Price have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wolfe City High School Don Howard Stadium. Price will be transported from the ceremony via horse-drawn carriage to Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Love & Integrity Funeral Services, 4900 King St. in Greenville, which is in charge of arrangements.