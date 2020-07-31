A Royse City man has been re-arrested and had his bond significantly increased after being charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child.
Jason Paul Murrell, 44, received two indictments from the Hunt County grand jury in June for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Murrell was alleged to have committed the acts on or about July 1, 2019.
Murrell was taken into custody on Feb. 21 by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was later released on a total of $50,000 bond.
Murrell was scheduled to be arraigned on the indictments during a hearing Wednesday in the 196th District Court.
During the hearing, Judge Andrew Bench ordered new warrants for Murrell’s arrest and raised the bonds to $125,000 each.
Murrell remained in custody Thursday in the Hunt County Detention Center.
The charges were filed as second-degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
No additional hearings were immediately scheduled in the case.
