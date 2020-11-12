One of two individuals indicted and facing trial in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Greenville Independent School District has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Tevin Jamal Brookins, 28, of Greenville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the Greenville Police Department. Brookins remained in custody Wednesday in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A bond amount on the charge was not immediately posted.
The charge is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
It was unknown as of Wednesday whether Brookins had an attorney to represent him on the latest charge. No additional information was immediately available regarding the alleged assault.
At the time of the arrest Brookins was free on $50,000 bond in connection with the charge of theft of property by public servant of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
A trial date had not been set in the case. A review hearing was scheduled on the charge on December 21 in the 196th District Court.
A change of venue to Rockwall County was granted for a second defendant in the case, a former Greenville ISD official.
Special prosecutor Raegan Lambert, Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General’s Office claimed Ralph Sanders would have an unfair advantage if the trial remained at the Hunt County Courthouse.
A review/announcement hearing for Sanders is scheduled November 19.
Lambert was not seeking a change of venue for Brookins.
Sanders, 62, of Irving, the former GISD Chief Human Resources Officer, and Brookins were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August 2019, each on the theft charges.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
The indictments allege that between Aug. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2917 Sanders and Brookins appropriated “money, or pay or benefits” from the district during Sanders’ tenure “and such property appropriated had therefore come into Ralph Sanders’ custody, possession, or control by virtue of his status as such a public servant.”
The charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.
