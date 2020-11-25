A teenage female suspect from Royse City has been identified and is being sought in connection with a reported homicide in Greenville.
The Greenville Police Department announced Wednesday morning that Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, is the suspect in the death of a local man in late September.
The department had reported officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville, Texas. The male victim, Ismael Rincon, was hospitalized due to his injuries, but was reported to have died as of Tuesday.
Bohme is described as a white female with brown eyes, dark brown hair, five feet. four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. An active warrant for murder has been issued.
No additional details were immediately released as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Bohme’s location is being asked to contact Detective Bobby Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
