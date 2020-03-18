Another effort is underway to determine whether a hotel and conference center project may be in Greenville’s future.
Greenville Chamber President and CEO Byron Taylor issued an email Tuesday morning, asking area residents to participate in a survey regarding a feasibility study on the proposed project.
Taylor said McCaslin Hotel Consulting LLC is conducting the survey, which will be used to determine the size and type of hotel and conference center that may be developed.
“Their findings will help determine whether this is possible or not,” Taylor said. “This is where we want to go as a city in the future.”
The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPN9MQH.
Having a combined hotel and conference center in Greenville has been a topic of conversation among city officials for several years.
Taylor said there was a similar survey conducted a few years ago, but that McCaslin said the results would not be suitable for the current effort.
In January 2018, the Greenville City Council denied a permit for a Fairfield Inn & Suites, after the Planning and Zoning Commission was split in recommending the permit to the council, as representatives of some existing local hotels expressed concerns about the idea.
The council adopted regulations in 2011, which were designed to slow the number of such hotels.
The Fairfield Inn would have been a limited-service hotel in the 1900 block of Centerpoint Lane, behind the current Comfort Suites hotel and across the street from the Towne Center mixed-use development.
The commission voted 4-3 in December 2017 to recommend approval of a conditional permit for the hotel.
In April 2011, the council approved a list of hotel regulations, in the hopes a full-service hotel would come to town, after hearing from the managers of existing hotels who claimed the city did not need any more limited-service lodging options.
Under the 2011 regulations, a full-service hotel would be allowed by right in general retail, highway retail, commercial and light industrial areas, and by obtaining a conditional use permit in the central area/downtown.
Additional limited-service hotels would be allowed with a conditional use permit in general retail, highway retail, commercial and light industrial areas, but not downtown.
New hotels are required to provide at least 55 square feet of meeting space per guest room, with 100 guest rooms required for full-service hotels and 80 rooms for limited-service hotels.
A swimming pool would be required for all new hotels. Full-service hotels would also be required to provide additional recreational amenities.
