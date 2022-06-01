The Greenville Police Department plans to again offer a schedule of free and safe activities for local children this coming summer, which will include not only traditional favorites but new events as well.
• Starting things off will be the Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishin’ Friday, which is celebrating a milestone when it take place on from 9 a.m. to noon this Friday, June 3 at Graham Park in Greenville. It is the 25th anniversary of the program, which was started by retired Greenville Police Officer Phillip Kilgore and then renamed after Dickson when he died unexpectedly. Hundreds of children typically turn out for the event, during which the Police Department provides fishing gear, worms, and a hot dog lunch. The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will stock the pond with fish in preparation for the big day.
• Additional Summer of Safety events include the annual Kids Camp at the Greenville ISD’s Sixth Grade Center June 6-10.
• On July 1 and July 8, a truck from the Greenville Police Department will visit local neighborhoods and parks, with officers handing out popsicles.
• July 18-22 the department will host the Teen Police Academy for students that have completed the 8th grade or are in high school.
• Aug. 4-5 police will be hold a Hunter Education Class. This is a new program being presented by Detective James White. In the State of Texas, hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971, are required to have this state certification. The Police Department offers this course to students aged 9-17 for the state required fee of $15.
• Wrapping up the summer, on the night of Aug. 13, the Parks Department and Police Department will present a movie at the Splash Pad on Lou Finney and cook hotdogs at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
