The final weekend of summer 2021 is expected to be seasonally hot, with Hunt County and much of the surrounding area entering significant drought conditions.
Indeed the past few months have been pretty typical locally, with one exception. Greenville did not record one official high temperature of 100 degrees or above during the summer
A strong front is forecast to blow into and through North Texas by mid-week, bringing cooler temperatures and chances for some much needed rainfall to usher in the arrival of autumn.
As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for sunny skies and highs in the 90s each day through Monday.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms were predicted Tuesday afternoon, with a high near 90 before the winds shift out of the north. There is another potential for rain Tuesday night, with Wednesday changing back to being sunny, with a high of only around 83. The low Wednesday night might drop into the 50s.
Majors Airport, the City of Greenville municipal airport and the station used by the National Weather Service as a gauge for Hunt County temperature and precipitation observations, never recorded an official high temperature between Memorial Day and this weekend.
Hunt County and much of North Texas are also recording increasing drought conditions.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, monitors soil moisture levels and is a gauge used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Friday, Hunt County’s reading under the index ranged from 504 to 666, with the average listed at 605.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a KBDI between 600 and 800 is often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively at these levels.
Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning.
