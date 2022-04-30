Greenville ISD expects to see an enrollment of 5,429 students this coming school year, which is an increase of 103 compared to fall 2021. If so, it will be the second consecutive year in which the district will see an increase in enrollment.
That was one of the key takeaways from a demographics study recently presented by research firm Zonda Education.
In fall 2021, GISD’s student population grew by 49 after two years of declining enrollment (-128 in 2019-20 and -87 in 2020-21). However, the decrease was fairly consistent with national trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which public schools, in general, saw decreases in enrollment.
Owing to expected population growth commensurate with a boom in housing, GISD’s enrollment in five years is projected at about 5,700 students and more than 6,700 10 years from now.
In the same report, Zonda presented data and projections on Greenville’s general population and the local housing market.
According to U.S. Census data, 10,096 people younger than age 18 were living within the Greenville Independent School District in 2021. Meanwhile, GISD had an enrollment of 5,326 students (which includes some students aged 18 and older and none younger than 3).
Zonda's report also indicated that 869 school-aged children living in the area were attending school in other open enrollment public school districts at the beginning of this school year. The top three locations for “transfers out” of GISD this year were identified as Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy with 411 students (the total includes the charter school's campuses in Greenville, Royse City and Fate), Boles ISD with 97 students, and Caddo Mills ISD with 82.
Though not included in Zonda’s study, Greenville Christian School confirmed that they have about 150 students with Greenville addresses enrolled.
Meanwhile, as of fall 2021, Greenville ISD had a total of 90 “transfers in,” or students who lived outside of the district. Twelve of the transfers were residents of Campbell, while the other 78 were from outside of Hunt County, according to the report.
Another focus of the study was a breakdown of Greenville's housing market.
In 2021, nearly 1,200 homes were sold in Greenville, almost 250 of which were new homes, according to the study. For the next three to five years, Zonda predicts, 250-400 homes will be built in Greenville each year, seeing as the city has 20 subdivisions in which active building is taking place.
Housing activity mentioned in the study included developments at:
Stonewall Estates (Bowie Elementary)
Located off Traders Road, between Roy Warren Parkway and Taylor Street
• 296 total lots
• 79 occupied homes
• 31 homes under construction
• 186 vacant developed lots
Jacksons Run (Travis Elementary)
Located on the corner of Roy Warren Parkway and Colony Drive
• 341 total lots
• 192 occupied homes
• 43 homes under construction
• 44 vacant developed lots
• 62 future lots
Delano Estates (Carver Elementary)
Located near Utilis and Reed Street to the south, with part extending west to U.S. 69
• 363 total lots
• Groundwork underway
Lion's Lair (Bowie Elementary)
Located on the corner of Lions Lair Road and Colorado Street
• 100 total lots
• Groundwork underway
Ellis Estates (Bowie Elementary)
Meets Jack Finney Boulevard to the south and meets Roy Warren Parkway in the northwest part of the subdivision
• 218 total lots
• Groundwork underway
The growing demand for homes in Greenville is also reflected in increases in the average selling prices for both existing and new homes.
Over the 11 years between 2010 and 2021, the average selling price for an existing home skyrocketed by more than 80%, from $114,543 to $206,335. Over that same period of time, the average selling price of a new home has risen by nearly 53.5%, from $147,351 to $226,045.
The GISD demographics study can be seen in its entirety at https://bit.ly/3Lu5q1I.
