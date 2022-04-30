The Greenville ISD school board reviewed data on Greenville’s housing market at their meeting on April 19. In 2021, nearly 1,200 homes were sold in Greenville, almost 250 of which were new homes. For the next three to five years, Zonda predicts that 250-400 homes will be built in Greenville each year, seeing as the city has 20 subdivisions in which active building is currently taking place (marked in green on the map).