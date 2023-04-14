According to the Texas AgriLife Extension State of the Health report, adults residing in Hunt County report feeling mentally unhealthy an average of 4.8 days out of a calendar month. There are many factors that contribute to a person’s mental health, with stress or the lack of proper stress management skills being a major factor.
April marks the observance of Stress Awareness Month and aims to promote the importance of coping positively with and reducing stress. An accumulation of stress can lead to chronic stress and this affects our bodies negatively.
There are easy ways to lower stress and improve our mental health. Research tells us that spending free time in green spaces, like parks and gardens, can have a positive impact on our physical and mental wellbeing. Spending at least 20 minutes in the garden can increase our physical activity, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure.
Nature offers many opportunities for connection to the surrounding environment through our senses. Simple practices such as listening to birds singing, smelling flowers, touching the soil with your hands and feet, feeling the warmth of the sun, or gazing at the stars can help bring a feeling of peace and calmness.
Observing natural elements for 10-30 minutes without distractions can help decrease heart rate, cortisol levels (which increase sugar levels in our body), blood pressure, and can promote an overall feeling of being calm, refreshed, and restored.
Walking or exercising outdoors for 10–30 minutes helps reduce stress, heart rate, cortisol levels, and blood pressure.
The spring season brings a plethora of local events here in Hunt County so take the time to unwind outdoors and let the stress melt away.
