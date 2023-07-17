This past week has been a tough one at the Herald-Banner and in Greenville with the passing of longtime reporter and beloved member of the community Brad Kellar.
In recognition of the lasting impression made by Kellar over his 30 years with the paper, the entry street to the planned Ellis View subdivision is to be named Brad Kellar Drive. The name of the street was approved by planning and zoning building official Steve Methven Monday at the request of Scott Ellis of Scott Ellis Homes.
Ellis’ support of local food charity Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) over the years, including currently serving as the president of FISH’s board of directors, has led to him and FISH executive director Wally Jeffers being frequent subjects in Kellar’s stories and photos.
“Brad was a tireless worker, a great husband and father, and his legacy will live on for years to come,” Ellis said.
Brad Kellar Drive is to be situated off of Jack Finney Blvd. near Turtle Creek Veterinary Medical Center, at the entry to Ellis View – which is still in its early stages of construction. Ellis hopes to have concrete poured at the subdivision by late this year and be ready to install the street sign by January 2024.
