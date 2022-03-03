A Hunt County Commissioners Court contest in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary is headed to a runoff as two other candidates won their races outright.
The turnout was slightly higher than for the primaries four years ago but well behind the record set in 2020.
The final unofficial vote totals for the primary races in Hunt County came in just before midnight Tuesday with only three contested races. All were on the GOP side.
The Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 contest will be decided in a May 24 runoff.
Incumbent Precinct 2 County Commissioner Randy Strait received 1,124 votes (42.19%). However, because he did not receive 50% and the vote, he will be in a runoff against David Monroe, who received 602 votes (22.6%). David H. McNabb Jr. received 569 votes (21.36%) and Tod McMahan collected 369 (13.85%).
There were no Democratic contestants, so the winner of the runoff will be the next commissioner.
The race for the Republican Party nomination for County Clerk was won by Becky Landrum, who received 4,943 vote (56.23%) to Kelly Elaine Wineinger’s 3,848 votes (41.26%).
The race for the Republican nomination for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace was claimed by Clay Rankin, who received 1,879 votes (80.92%).His opponent, Charles “Adam” Dominguez, captured 443 votes (19.08%).
With no Democratic Party challengers in either race, Landrum and Rankin won their posts Tuesday.
The Hunt County Voter Administration Office reported 11,783 ballots cast during the elections, compared with 16,712 cast in the presidential primaries in March 2022, a record local turnout.
There were 11,064 total votes cast in Hunt County in the 2018 primaries.
Due to the increases in Hunt County’s population as reported by the 2020 Census, Tuesday’s elections also featured a record number of voting precincts, with 36, compared with 34 in both 2020 and 2018.
