Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall is announcing that he will be seeking another term to serve as Hunt County Judge.
Stovall said his 40 years experience in owning, developing, and growing his own businesses has given him valuable skills. These skills have served him well in performing his duties and responsibilities representing taxpayers as Hunt County continues to grow.
Since taking office, Stovall says he has has led the way for the county to bring back the Texas driver’s License offices, implemented new state-of-the-art voting equipment to institute the highest levels of voting confidence and integrity in elections, increase county staff compensation increasing retention of valued and talented county staff and personnel, prepare for growth by adopting new subdivision rules, develop new zoning ordinances for Lake Tawakoni, and develop new thorough fare plans for county roads, all while lowering the property tax rate by 8 cents to taxpayers.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Hunt County,” Stovall said. “It has been rewarding to pay back the many benefits the citizens of Hunt County have given me through their support throughout my 40-year business career in Hunt County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.