On the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight, Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall will present their own assessments of the state of the city and the county during a joint appearance Friday at the Texan Theater.
Ransom previewed a few of his expected talking points during the recent Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Feb. 18, where he touched on city population growth, economic vitality, cost of living, the housing boom and infrastructure needs.
Among topics that Ransom addressed included sustained growth in Greenville’s sales tax revenue, which continues to increase by about 15 percent a year. In fact, the city saw a new record for December sales went it went over the $1 million mark for only the second time by collecting $1.26 million. The robust growth in sales tax revenue points to thriving retail and service sectors.
The mayor also said he believes Greenville’s population is actually higher than the 28,164 people counted in the 2020 census. Based on certain city metrics, such as new utility connections and other data, Ransom estimated the population at closer to 30,000-31,0000 people.
In terms of places to house residents here, the city added 450 new homes in 2021 the mayor said. He estimated that 4,500 home sites are planned for Greenville and its extra territorial jurisdiction.
Along with new construction, Ransom noted, “There’s a lot of redevelopment and remodeling going on west and north of downtown.”
In addition, the city added 21 new commercial buildings last year, according to Ransom.
During this period of growth, the City Council has managed to shave 11 cents off the tax rate over the past five years. Along with holding the line on taxes, the city’s electrical rates are 2 cents below the state’s average, he said.
A good quality of life combined with a modest tax structure and a lower cost of living is a recipe for economic strength, according to the mayor.
“That’s really why Greenville is growing,” he said.
The city, however, does face challenges, especially in addressing aging infrastructure.
“We do have a lot of aging infrastructure that hasn’t been maintained, and we didn’t always in the past build infrastructure that lasts,” said Ransom.
Water lines downtown are 70 years old “and at some point we’re going to have to address them,” he said. “It’s very challenging to manage growth and these infrastructure upgrades.”
A number of the city’s most heavily used streets are being addressed through the $50 million bond project approved last year by voters. Ransom said the city is hoping to complete the street improvements within the next two years.
