Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall will be a part of a group that will be determining the size and location of flood plains across Texas.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to nominate Stovall to serve as a Regional Flood Planning Group member for the Texas Water Development Board.
Stovall said the group was established by the Texas Legislature in 2019 and that Freese and Nichols, which serves as consultants to the county on water utility-related issues recommended he be included.
“And I told them I would be happy to do that,” Stovall said.
The 15 regional planning groups are being formed around river basin boundaries and will develop regional flood plans by January 2023, leading to the establishment of an inaugural state flood plan in 2024.
“This is also going to be money that we are going to get for those soil conservation lakes, through that legislation,” Stovall said.
One year ago, Hunt County received funding to help pay for the maintenance and repairs of dams at area lakes. The $10,000 grant funding from the Upper Sabine Soil Water Conservation District was to be used for maintenance, repair, infrastructure and development of an Emergency Action Plan within the Lake Fork Water Control Improvement District east and northeast of Lone Oak.
There are a total of 19 soil conservation lakes in the county, some of which have been rated as either “High” or “Significant” hazards. Several of the dams are reported in extremely poor condition. The lakes are included in both the Lake Fork Water Control Improvement District and the Pilot Grove Watershed west of Celeste.
While none of the structures are in immediate danger, many the structures are already beyond their expected life spans.
A total of 11 of the dams, known technically as Floodwater Retarding Structures, are located in Hunt County Precinct 1 and are maintained by a partnership between the SWCD and Hunt County. The remaining eight in the Upper Lake Fork Watershed are located in Hunt County Precinct 3 and are maintained solely by the SWCD.
The earthen dams range in age from 24 to 58 years and all were designed with a 50-year lifespan. The dams were built to provide downstream flood protection to county farm to market roads and upstream stabilization of eroding land.
Four of the dams, two in the Pilot Grove Watershed and two in the Lake Fork area, are considered by the state of Texas to be high hazard. Six more of the dams are considered significant hazards.
The ratings don’t reflect the level of potential failure, but what could happen if there was a failure.
High hazard means if the dam fails, there could be loss of life in addition to the destruction of homes, roads and bridges. Significant hazard refers to a loss of infrastructure and property.
In 1984, the Hunt County Commissioners Court and the SWCD entered into an agreement to provide $500 per year toward the cost of maintaining the dams.
