Northern Hunt County appears to have borne the brunt of damage from Tuesday morning’s severe thunderstorms that pounded North Texas.
Survey teams with the National Weather Service were busy Wednesday checking on locations where tornadoes may have touched down. Eight twisters were confirmed as of 10 a.m. Wednesday with more than a dozen total twisters suspected across North Texas.
One of the locations being surveyed was near Wolfe City. As of Wednesday evening the teams reported that a tornado was the cause.
“They have confirmed it was a tornado, EF-1, 85 mph, the same one that hit Leonard," said David Alexander of the Hunt County Office of Emergency Management.
The Wolfe City Fire Rescue Department responded at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to an overturned RV and multiple homes that sustained damage along FM 816 and County Road 1019, west of Wolfe City. No injuries were reported.
Another area of damage being surveyed Wednesday was near Leonard, along the Hunt/Fannin county line. That damage was suspected of being caused by a tornado.
A tornado was also confirmed in Lamar County west of Paris, and another site was being surveyed Wednesday in the area around Blue Ridge in Collin County.
Due to the widespread path of the storms, the National Weather Service said it might be the end of the week before all of the locations can be fully surveyed.
