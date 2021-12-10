Multiple opportunities are planned this weekend for Hunt County residents to donate to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots campaign and other worthy causes.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County is presenting a Poker Run/Toy Run on Saturday at the Tin Cup Tavern, 3667 East Interstate 30 in Campbell. Those attending are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or bicycle. The poker run registration starts at 9:30 a.m., leaving the Tin Cup Tavern by 10:30 a.m. The day will also include a 50/50 raffle, live auction and barbecue.
Additional information on Toys For Tots Hunt County is available by calling 903-458-9339 or online at https://HuntCountyTX.ToysforTots.org.
• Barrett Motors, 711 Joe Ramsey Boulevard N. in Greenville, is offering free pictures with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be given away every 30 minutes, including Amazon Fire tablets, Airpods and a $300 gift card to Texas Lonestar Customs. There will also be goodie bags, punch, and hot chocolate. Two bounce houses from Jarvis Jumps will be available, and the Hunt Country Sheriff’s Office will have an MRAP – Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle — parked out front. Barrett Motors is also helping with Blue Santa this year. People can bring an unwrapped gift of $10 or more and be entered into a drawing to win a 50-inch 4K television. Blue Santa gift donations will be accepted up until Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
• The Third Annual Hunt County Tunes For Tots Toy Drive event is scheduled starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sweetwater Grill, 4884 State Highway 276 W. Union Valley. The all-day event is scheduled to include free selfie pictures with Santa, face painting, bounce houses and more and is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys for children in need.
