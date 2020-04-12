The celebrations of Easter and Passover this year are going to be very different for many people.
Because of the ramifications of the ongoing pandemic, people are being advised to stay in their own homes and away from one another at a time when occasions traditionally call for attendance at houses of worship, family meals and congregations of children hunting brightly colored eggs.
The Herald-Banner asked readers how their upcoming holiday will be different than in years past and received dozens of responses, many from those who said that their observances and traditions will continue, with adjustments made for modern ethnology.
“Our little family is just doing an egg hunt in our backyard and doing Easter dinner,” said Shawna Nicole Farrington. “Social distancing is more important to my family then celebrating holidays at this point. Once this virus as calmed down we have a few big celebrations with the family coming up.”
Several people said they will still be attending church and visiting with their family members, via the Internet.
“We will still be watching our church service online,” aid Meagan Sumrall. “I’m a little sad that my baby boy won’t be getting Easter Bunny pics for his first Easter.”
Mallorie Ray also noted how the Easter Bunny is also having to observe social distancing.
“The Easter Bunny is going to leave baskets of goodies for the kids on the porch since they weren’t allowed to see him this year,” Ray said. “Then we will have an egg hunt and activities at home and FaceTime with grandparents so they can see the kids. It’s not ideal but we need to keep the spirit alive.”
Jonathan Brooks plans to keep it simple.
“Easter is the same as the last 33 years for me,” Brooks said. “Just buy some chocolate and eat it all week.”
Cindy Welborn teaches a 2-year-old Sunday School class.
“Our granddaughters are in another town and we can’t visit them now in person,” she said. “Church is attended virtually. Knowing that at 2, our kids can’t fully appreciate the pastor’s sermon, we mailed them an Easter care package with the lesson, Easter eggs with candy and toys, and a personal note and cross, and included the parents’ sheet for the week. Praying that they will remember us and our little class when this is over, and will have a little of the true meaning of Easter. They all have wonderful parents. We feel blessed to lead our little class.”
Yolanda Sanchez., her husband and their six kids will be spending the holiday together and can find the silver lining.
“I feel sorry for the people hurting and what our world is going through, but I absolutely love all the good things that this time is bringing out in people,” she said. “People have a great imagination, they’ve been coming up with new ways to have fun and celebrate birthdays, ways to spend quality time together, awesome crafts and just doing things we haven’t done in so long. I see so many loving, helping hands, and people caring for each other. No matter what or in which way, Jesus will be celebrated because He lives forevermore and He is worth it.”
