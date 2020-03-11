After multiple reports surfaced this week in nearby counties of patients suffering from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Hunt County officials are again noting the disease has yet to appear locally.
“There are no confirmed cases in Hunt County and there are no presumptive cases in Hunt County,” said Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said Tuesday afternoon that three members of a Frisco family had been confirmed to have the disease.
All six members of the family and a close friend had been tested as of Monday afternoon.
“All seven individuals were in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their homes,” Hill said in a statement. “One school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested. All other individuals tested negative.”
The 3-year-old in Collin County is among the youngest patients in the U.S. to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The respiratory virus was also identified for the first time in Gregg County, east of Dallas, on Tuesday morning, according to The Longview News-Journal.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that the patient traveled domestically, has mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home.
Richard Hill said his office is included in daily 4 p.m. statewide updates, with more comprehensive updates on Thursday afternoon conferences.
Hill said he met with the Hunt Memorial Hospital District and Texas A&M University-Commerce officials within the past week to share information.
“Again, as of yet, we have not had any presumptive or positive cases in Hunt County,” Hill said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering the following steps people can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
