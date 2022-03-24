The Hunt County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation during the March 22 regular meeting that declares April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County. Members of CASA for Hunt County and the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center were present at the meeting. In 2021, CASA for Hunt County provided advocacy for 242 children, and the Children’s Advocacy Center served 687 children. The Proclamation states that effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the meaningful connections and partnerships created between child welfare, education, health, community, and faith-based organizations, businesses, and law enforcement agencies.