The Hunt County Commissioners Court proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County during their meeting Tuesday morning.
A special ceremony is scheduled to officially kick off the month. “Go Blue Day in Texas” is Friday, April 1, and all Texans are asked to wear blue, the official color of child abuse prevention, to show their support for ending child abuse.
An event is planned at noon that day at the Hunt County Courthouse in downtown Greenville.
“Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is one of our greatest opportunities to step up and educate our friends, families, and neighbors about child abuse and neglect, and how we individually and collectively can help prevent it,” said Lori Cope, executive director of CASA for Hunt County.
In 2021, 68,517 victims of child abuse or neglect were confirmed in Texas.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program in Hunt County provides an independent voice to 100 percent of the county’s children who were removed from their abusive homes and placed into the care and custody of the state – otherwise known as foster care. In 2021, CASA for Hunt County was appointed to serve 242 children. The CASA volunteer advocates gave 4,748 hours and traveled 27,096 miles in order to serve these children.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) program is the front door for the child abuse investigation process to provide a collaborative response to children impacted by abuse. Every child through the CAC has a chance for their voice to be heard and the healing process to begin. In Hunt County last year, CAC staff and volunteers served 687 children last year.
Last year, Hunt County’s Child Protective Services conducted 724 investigations of child abuse and/or neglect in the county. On average, CPS worked with 125 children and their families in 2021.
“We acknowledge that we must work together as a community and within programs and agencies to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment,” said Cope. “Prevention remains the best defense for our children and families.”
For more information about the April 1 activities and availability of blue “No Excuse for Child Abuse” T-shirts, contact CASA for Hunt County at 903-450-4410 or email casa4huntcounty@msn.com. For prevention and reporting information, contact CASA, or the CAC at 903-454-9999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.