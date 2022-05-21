Chances for inclement weather may impact a planned display of historic and vintage aircraft in Hunt County.
As of Friday morning, the Commemorative Air Force Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In was still scheduled.
But Ty Helton, general aviation manager at Majors Field, said everyone is keeping an eye on the forecast, which was calling for the potential for showers and storms associated with a strong cold front.
“We have not called it yet, Helton said. “We are monitoring it.”
The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport.
Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of craft presented by the Confederate Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.
Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ike’s Bird,” an Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A Douglas R4D dubbed “Ready For Duty,” the Navy version of the DC-3, is also scheduled to appear. The aircraft also stopped at Majors Field during a Commemorative Air Force Fly-in in November 2021.
Several of the owners of the historic aircraft, which will be presented during the event, are purchasing opportunities for rides.
Additional information on Saturday’s Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville or by calling the airport at 903-457-3168.
