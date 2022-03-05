For all of the progress Hunt County has seen in recent years, one glaring issue stands … but may not for much longer
County Judge Bobby Stovall presented the “State of the County” address during Friday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Luncheon. He said efforts continue to keep the Hunt County Detention Center standing.
“It is just structurally not sound,” Stovall said.
A $75 million bond proposition to build a new jail failed by 136 votes in November 2020.
“We got close but didn’t quite get it there,” Stovall said, adding it was unfortunate that the county missed out on being able to lock in a low interest rate.
The measure will be placed on a future ballot, and Stovall said it will be as soon as possible.
“It’s not going to last very much longer,” Stovall said of the jail as he presented a series of photos depicting the poor structural condiciton of the current detention center, which is falling apart. Multiple walls have been braced to keep them from falling in, supports which have been in place since before the jail opened in 2003.
“Sheriff Terry Jones is doing a fabulous job, trying to keep it open,” Stovall said, adding that the jail was recently certified for the second year in a row, after five straight years of failing certification by the Texas Jail Standards Commission.
Stovall also credited the decision to eliminate housing federal inmates for providing the county the opportunity to time and space necessary to make stop gap fixes at the jail.
“That has been a huge, huge advantage,” Stovall said.
On a more positive note, Stovall said the county’s booming growth has offered both advantages and opportunities.
“We’ve been working to manage it as best we can,” he said.
One one hand, there have been plenty of economic and industrial gains which come with the increases in population.
“Our jobs have been tremendous,” Stovall said, also crediting the Boards of Development in Greenville and Commerce for the industries they have been able to bring to their communities.
However, there is an even faster rise in the number of Municipal Utility Districts and residential developments wanting to locate in Hunt County. Stovall mentioned one developer in particular.
“They have been talking about adding 3,000 houses on 40-foot lots,” Stovall said, noting it is the type of sprawl that places a “great burden” on dedicating resources for fire and police protection without providing all the tax dollars needed to pay for it.
“The residential growth is something we have to deal with all of the time,” Stovall said, also noting the county’s creation of subdivision regulations for southern Hunt County, where he noted “McMansions” are being built along the shores of Lake Tawakoni.
The boom in growth recorded in the 2020 Census resulted in a redistricting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court precincts and the creation of two additional voting boxes in the western side of the county for this month’s primary elections.
A Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan has been implemented for new and expanded roads to address the population increases.
Stovall said motorists will soon be seeing several new projects between Greenville and Royse City.
“Every overpass between there is going to be rebuilt and we are going to add one more,” Stovall said, noting that many, if not all, of the projects will be let for construction later this year.
A roadway is expected to be built across the northern side of the county, to allow for the expected rise in traffic to nearby reservoirs currently under construction and the increases in populations to the cities in the region.
“That’s one that might be built rather rapidly,” Stovall said.
