Mayor Jerry Ransom gave an upbeat assessment Friday on the state of the City of Greenville, saying the city’s attributes are acting as a magnet for growth.
Those qualities include plentiful jobs, low crime, a small-town atmosphere close to big-city offerings, impressive schools, transportation accessibility and affordable housing.
The word from real estate experts and developers is that growth is coming to Greenville “whether you’re ready or not,” Ransom told members of the Chamber of Commerce at their quarterly meeting. In certain respects, that growth is already here, according to statistics on new home construction.
Greenville saw the addition of 535 new houses in 2021. Another 4,200 are in the planning or early stages for inside the city limits, and 3,500 more are being planned in or just outside the city’s ETJ (extra territorial jurisdiction), according to Ransom.
Another drawing card for new residents is Greenville’s relatively low cost of housing, electricity rates 2 cents below the North Texas average, an abundant water supply, and a city leadership committed to holding the line on taxes.
The mayor also issued kudos to the city’s Board of Development, which, he said, has done yeoman’s work in attracting companies and jobs to Greenville. The prime example is the HP Hood dairy project, which is expected to make a nearly $400 million capital investment in Hunt County and provide roughly 275 jobs. He called the Hood project “a tremendous win for Greenville.”
Over seven years, the Board of Development has spent about $1 million and attracted $700 million in capital investment for Greenville, according to the mayor.
Ransom also noted that he sees downtown Greenville as “a diamond in the rough” and is expecting a recommendation from Downtown Vision ’22 in January next year on how to revitalize the city center.
Among the challenges the city faces is balancing new growth while maintaining existing infrastructure. In some parts of the city, the challenge appears daunting.
The city, he said, has 186 miles of streets, and many miles are beset with potholes, crumbling pavement and other problems. Also, much of the underlying utilities are aged and in need of replacement.
The city’s $50 million in bonds approved in May 2021 by voters will be used to address deficiencies in heavily traveled connected roads over the next two years.
The mayor also said the city plans major investments in its water delivery system from Lake Tawakoni, whereby a 21-mile line running from the lake to reservoirs north of the city will be replaced with a new, 36-inch line that will extend farther into a deep lake channel.
