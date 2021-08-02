Streams of shoppers strolled and paused at the booths at the Greenville Farmer’s Market last Saturday morning. Within the festival atmosphere, the scene included the regulars who come every week along with new customers, kids and dogs.
“We do everything by hand and from scratch,” says Kelly Howell. Kelly and her husband Franklin offer scrumptious homemade breads at the Greenville Farmers Market.
Unlike the seasonal vegetable and fruit vendors, the Howells of Found Penny Farm in Commerce set up their stand every week at Market Square in Greenville unless the temperature is below 40 degrees.
“We tell people that we are here every Saturday,” Kelly said. “We can be here all year round because we can bake bread at any season while the other folks can’t grow vegetables just any time.”
And the bread! It’s fresh and nutritious and the mainstay of the Howells’ business.
“We grind our own wheat fresh on the day that we bake,” Kelly said. “We use local raw honey from the Pullen Family Farms for the sweetener. Here today, we have honey white bread, honey whole wheat and sprouted honey whole wheat, plus sourdough and keto bread.
“Franklin is my keto baker. He bakes the keto bread which is gluten free, low carb, high fat, high protein. The Keto Diet is pretty popular, and most people don’t bake gluten free stuff. It takes awhile to make keto bread. There are five or six eggs in one loaf. Gluten free means that it doesn’t have wheat.”
Sourdough bread takes longer than other breads. It is a 2- to 2-1/2 days process.
“You take the starter and build the dough,” Kelly said. “It takes about 4-1/2 or 5 hours of kneading every 30 to 40 minutes. You let it rise for a bit, and then you knead it again. Then you put it in a cloth (I use a linen cloth) and set it in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours before baking. I have to know some time in advance if you want to order sourdough.”
The Howells have been selling their wares in Greenville for eight years. Before that, they had a stall at the Commerce Farmer’s Market for three years.
“When I first came to the Greenville Farmers Market, I was baking about a dozen and a half loaves,” Kelly said. “Now we bring three or four dozen loaves of bread and anywhere from 8 to 16 loaves of sourdough. We have cookies and cakes and special orders such as our half gallon jar of gluten free organic granola.”
Other special orders might include Challah bread, cinnamon rolls, French toast bread pudding, sweet potato pecan bread, cinnamon sour cream muffins, pineapple upside down cake or the six-pound luscious “My Sister Wanda’s Chocolate Cake.”
While Kelly followed the example of her grandmothers and aunts who were scratch cooks, her bread making skills were inspired by a friend who left her with all the needed equipment.
“My friend got assigned to go to Chile,” she said. “He told me that he wanted me to have all his stuff. He brought over buckets of wheat seed, a grinder, an industrial size mixer and a dozen books on making different types of bread. When he came back from Chile, he came to the Commerce Farmers Market, saw my bread for sale, and said, ‘I have created a monster!’”
At home on their Found Penny Farm, the Howells have chickens, sheep and their miniature jersey cow, Adeen.
“We have several dogs who are protective of the sheep,” Kelly said. “We invite visitors to come to tour our little farm if they call ahead. We only have four acres, but we are a real working farm.”
The name for the farm came about when Kelly and Franklin discovered coins on the ground.
“We bought the place in 2013,” Kelly said. “It had been vacant for a couple of years. When I stepped out of the car, I found a penny. As we started to clean up, we found broken glass, beer bottles and that kind of stuff, but we also found money—nickels, dimes, quarters and pennies. We keep the pennies separate. One of these days, when we get enough pennies, I’m going to redo my kitchen floor with the pennies embedded.”
Kelly offers bread making classes at Found Penny Farm.
“I have a small kitchen so each class is limited to four people,” she said. “The classes are from about two in the afternoon until about six p.m. When they finish, they will leave with a loaf of bread that they kneaded, mixed together, watched rise and then baked.”
Before they moved to Commerce, the Howells were successful restauranteurs.
“Franklin and I used to own a little cafe called Lily’s in Dallas,” Kelly said. “He was the chef, and I was the baker. We were in a 12-story office building near the LBJ and High Five interchange. People would come from that building and the other three office buildings around there. We got catering jobs from big companies. We were open for breakfast and lunch, and we would normally have people lined up out into the hall.”
A spirit of camaraderie is evident at the Greenville Farmers Market.
“I love Greenville, the people and the vendors,” Kelly said. “I appreciate what every one of these vendors provides and what they do for the area.”
For more information about the Howells and Found Penny Farm, go to www.FoundPennyFarm.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.