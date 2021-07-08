Remember For Me (RFM), a Hunt County-area Alzheimer’s awareness and support organization, will host its third out of four free-to-attend seminars this Saturday, at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, in an effort to help families better understand the disease and what they can do about it.
The collective title for the seminars is “Alzheimer’s: The Known & Unknown,” and Saturday morning’s installment will largely deal with better understanding the stages of dementia and different types of testing that can be done to identify potential biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.
The two scheduled guest speakers for the day are Malynda Poarch of Colonial Lodge Assisted Living & Memorycare, and neurologist Dr. Ramen Ansari of Lone Star Neurology in Frisco and Plano.
The seminar will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, located at 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd., and will be free to attend.
Some of the topics covered at RFM’s previous seminars this year have included stigmas associated with Alzheimer’s disease, legal advise as it pertains to loved ones who have been diagnosed, and hospice care.
A video of the previous RFM seminar, which was held on June 22, can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3hJswnp
“This is not just for the caregivers,” RFM co-founder Julie Horn said. “This is for the entire family — so husbands, wives, whether they’re diagnosed or not, your children, adult children, grandchildren, even your neighbor or friend … if they’re helping you care for someone, have them come along too because some of this is going to be good information to understand the road that you’re on and the road that your loved one is on as well.”
After this Saturday’s seminar, RFM has one more planned for this year’s series, and it’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
In addition to the seminars, RFM also offers other services including respite care and lawn mowing/light housekeeping, as well as monthly support groups in Greenville.
Respite care gives caregivers up to six hours of relief per month, which can be taken all at once or spread out. Caregivers wishing to take advantage of respite care will need to apply for it and can contact RFM by phone at 903-413-0525 or email at rememberformealz@gmail.com
As for the lawn care and light housekeeping, caregivers are asked to simply make members of RFM aware of their needs to see if a plan of assistance can be arranged.
RFM also hosts its regular caregiver support groups at 6 p.m., the second Thursday of every month, at the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit building at 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
