The skies above Hunt County may get a little noisy next weekend.
The spring Pyrofest is scheduled May 13-15. Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas is hosting the event on the grounds of Nelson’s Fireworks, 2768 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills.
Hobbyists with professional fireworks display companies from across the state are being invited to participate. The official description of the Pyrofest indicates the event begins Friday and continues Saturday between 9 a.m. and midnight each day. Multiple classes on fireworks construction and instruction along with open shooting sessions will be conducted.
Sunday is designated as a clean-up day and a farewell until the next event.
Additional information about the event and about Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, based in Lewisville, is available at the organization’s website at www.fireants.org
Nelson’s Fireworks at the intersection of Interstate 30 and FM 1903 sits on what was once the family farm. Brothers Rex and Roy Nelson own and operate the company, which also includes locations in Rockwall and across North Texas.
