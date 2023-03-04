By DrugFree Greenville
Are you looking for some fun activities to do with your family during Spring Break? Check out these Hunt County museums and attractions for some great “staycation” ideas:
The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 Frontage Rd. 4309 Greenville, 75402. 903-450-4502. https://cottonmuseum.com. Admission: adults $6, 6-18 years old $2, 5 and under are free. There is a picnic area on the grounds. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North East Texas Children’s Museum, 100 Maple St. Commerce, 75428. 903-886-6055. https://netxcm.com. Admission: adults and children, $7, children under two are free. At this museum, kids are encouraged to touch and interact with the many wonders. With exhibits both inside and outside, there are boundless opportunities for children to expand their minds while having lots of fun. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce Planetarium, 2201 W. Neal St. Commerce, 75428. 903-468-8650. https://www.tamuc.edu/planetarium/. Tickets are $5 per person. The Planetarium’s all-digital projection system, 40-foot dome, and 81 reclined seats provide amazing sights and sounds for audiences of all ages. For a recorded message providing show information and times call 903-468-8652.
The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler, 75702. 903-593-0121. https://caldwellzoo.org/. Tickets: adults $15.50, children ages 3-12 $11.50, children under two are free. This is an 85-acre regionally recognized zoo containing more than 2,000 animals representing 250 species from East Africa, North America, and South America. Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Lake Tawakoni State Park, 10822 FM 2475 Wills Point, 75169. 903- 560-7123. LakeTawakoniSP@tpwd.texas.gov. Entrance Fees: Adult (day use): $5 Daily, Children 12 Years and Under: Free. Pick up a free Junior Ranger Journal for your child when you visit a state park. Complete a certain number of activities (depending on age) to earn a Junior Ranger pin. Kids can also borrow Junior Ranger Explorer Packs. Each backpack contains a pair of binoculars; a magnifying glass; animal tracking key and guides to flowers, birds, butterflies, trees, rocks, wildflowers and plants; pencil, crayons and watercolors; a journal and sketchbook.
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Ln. Greenville, 75401. 903-457-2992. http://tx-greenville.civicplus.com/132/Library. The Library has lots of programming for every age, which include:
• History Spotlight, March 7, 2022, 10 a.m. Learn about historic Greenville and Hunt people, places, and events.
• Room 2 Bloom Literacy class for 3-5 year old, March 8, 2022, 11 a.m.
• Double Trouble Night, a night just for teen and tweens 10-17, March 8, 2022, 5 p.m.
• Storytime is intended for infants to five-year olds, but all ages are welcome. March 9, 2022, 11 a.m.
• Retrograde Arcade, like the games you remember, but with a literary twist. March 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
• Family Fun Fridays: “Watch It, Play It, Build It & Create It.” March 11, 2022, 4 p.m.
Tawakoni Area Public Library, 340 W State Highway 276 West Tawakoni, 75474. 903-447-3445. https://tawakonipubliclibrary.com/index.html. Story Time for preschoolers, 1st Thursdays of the month, 11:00 a.m.
Quinlan Community Library, 401 Panther Path, Quinlan. 75474, 903-356-1229.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.