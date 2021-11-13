The Hunt County Commissioners Court has adopted a plan for redistricting the county’s precincts, but it was a difficult decision and was not a unanimous choice.
Tuesday’s vote came following an extensive discussion from the commissioners, who were under a tight deadline to approve a plan by Nov. 13, in time to allow for candidates to begin filing for the 2022 primaries.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash will now need to get the message to voters, many of whom will find they will be voting for new county officials next year.
“Once we get done with this, she’s going to have to redo all of the voter precincts,” Stovall said. “Those are going to have to be redone before Jan. 1 so that we can send out new voter registration cards.” So, we’re in a jam for time, unfortunately.”
In a special called session Nov. 2, the commissioners met with consultant Eric Magee with Allison, Bass & Magee, who presented information on evaluating demographics, taking action to establish criteria for redistricting and what action will need to be taken regarding redistricting of Hunt County precinct boundaries.
Magee said that previously candidates were scheduled to begin filing campaigns starting Nov. 29. but that new guidelines are calling for candidates to begin filing on Nov. 13.
The redistricting is mandated due to the growth in the county and changes within and between each of the existing county precincts. The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
Hunt County Precinct 2, which includes the cities of Caddo Mills and Royse City, was the fastest growing precinct in the county during the past decade.
The commissioners were considering between three proposals, which varied the district lines along State Highway 34 and FM 3211.
Stovall said the county was required to redistrict by law, which mandated a maximum 10% variance in population between the districts.
“We had around 9.000 more people in Precinct 2 than in the other precincts,” Stovall said. “So we had to move people out of 2 to equalize the population.”
As Precincts 2 and 4 did not touch, there was a significant reshuffling involved, with Precinct 1 adding to Precinct 4,while Precinct 2 would move populations to Precincts 1 and 3.
Under the proposals, Precinct 4 would have about 50% representation by minorities, with the county also required to establish a minority voting district.
“Because more than 25% of our county was minority population,” Stovall said. “So we met the guidelines for minorities in Precinct 4.”
The debate over the plans dealt with how the roads were shifted among the precincts.
Precinct 1 Commissioner mark Hutchins said Plan 1, which was preferred by the remaining commissioners, moved too many road miles into his precincts, most of which were rock roads. Hutchins said the plan would wind up with Precinct 1 having the fewest oil sand roads in the county, with the precinct also expecting to see rapid growth in the next decade.
“I think Plan 1 is an over-correction,” Hutchins said. adding he would now be tasked with a much higher cost of maintaining the roads when compared to the other precincts.
“I don’t mind the work, I’m just tying to make sure my constituents are represented as well,” Hutchins said.
The measure passed on a 3-1 vote, with Hutchins against.
