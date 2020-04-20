The local water park is still intending to open as scheduled in a few weeks.
The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will be opening its fifth season in late May, although a lot will depend on what happens between now and then.
Splash Kingdom President/CEO Johnny Blevins said the Canton-based company will taking its cues from government leaders as to when to begin operations, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are doing good around here and preparing for a fun, hot and safe summer season,” Blevins said this week. “Just as everyone else, we are listening to the president and the governor regarding safety protocols and plans to reopen businesses. At this point, we are fully planning for a Memorial Day Weekend opening for the summer. We are completing our hiring, preparing the pools and kitchens and looking forward to serving families as soon as we are cleared to do so.”
The aviation-themed water park inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road opened for its first season in June 2016.
“The CDC has stated that properly treated pool water kills the COVID-19 virus, and being outside in the fresh air will be a welcomed site for many families that have been social distancing in close quarters for several weeks,” Blevins said.
Officials with Splash Kingdom first indicated during the summer 2012 that Greenville would be home to what at the time would be its fourth water park. In October 2012, the Greenville City Council chose to pursue obtaining a Splash Kingdom water park for the city, instead of a proposed Hawaiian Falls Adventure Park.
The company now operates five water parks, including parks in Nacogdoches, Hudson Oaks and Shreveport, La.
Additional information is available at www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.