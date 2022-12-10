Hundreds of North Texas families are expected to receive Christmas assistance today thanks to the annual Spirit of Giving event.
Thanks to Innovation First International in Greenville, children in many of those families also will receive some fancy high-tech toys. The company contributed multiple pallets of its popular Hexbug Micro Robotic Creatures.
“I reached out and was absolutely blown away at the donation we received,” said Whitney Threatt, parent involvement facilitator with the Greenville ISD.
Threatt joined the board of Spirit of Giving Hunt County after she learned how many Greenville ISD families would be affected by the lack of Toys for Tots Hunt County this year.
“I knew this year, we needed to have more toys available to families in need,” she said. “I knew IFI makes awesome toys that kids love and figured it couldn’t hurt to ask for a donation.”
The 11th annual Spirit of Giving Hunt County is scheduled today at the Hunt County Fairgrounds. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the gates will open at 8:30 a.m.
Chuck Francey, president of The Spirit of Giving Hunt County, said this will be the largest event organized since before the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“We’ve been kind of limited the past couple of years,” Francey said.
Approximately 1,000 people are expected to be assisted.
No pre-registration is required. Children who will be served during the event must be present to receive coupons for new toys.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer, wanting to donate money or toys, or who may need more information, can contact Francey at 903-268-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/SpiritofGivingHC
Spirit of Giving Hunt County, a 501-c(3) organization, is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris.
The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club, but it has been on its own for the past seven years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.