For the past decade, a Hunt County organization has worked to provide the Christmas spirit by assisting local families with gifts.
The effort continues this year as the 10th Annual Spirit of Giving Hunt County is scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Hunt County Fairgrounds. Due COVID-19, for the second year in a row the giveaway will be a drive-thru event.
Chuck Francey, president of The Spirit of Giving Hunt County, said children ages newborn to 17 are welcome and will be assisted this year. although they must be present to receive a gift.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer, wanting to donate money or toys, or who may need more information, can contact Francey at 903-268-6454.
The Spirit of Giving hosted a yard sale in November at The Church at River Oaks in Greenville to raise funds toward this weekend’s giveaway.
“All money raised for this event will be used to buy toys for the kids,” Francey said at the time. “It's going to be a very tight year for everyone, but we want to try and bring some joy and smiles to as many kids as we can.”
Spirit of Giving Hunt County, a 501 C3 organization, is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris. The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club but has been on its own for the past six years.
Volunteers are requested to assist with the giveaway.
