A special Hunt County event which has been able to help hundreds of area residents receive a Merry Christmas each year is asking the public’s help to continue the blessing this holiday season.
Chuck Francey, President of The Spirit of Giving Hunt County, issued an appeal in late October, indicating the organization will focus its efforts again this year on providing toys for children.
“And we will have very limited toys,” he said.
One of the ways the Spirit of Giving Hunt County is hoping to raise funds for this year’s giveaway is by hosting a yard sale at The Church at River Oaks, 5903 Joe Ramsey Blvd N in Greenville, starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
“If anyone has things that they would like to donate for this yard sale, whether it be monetary donations, to furniture , appliances etc. The Spirit of Giving Hunt County would be very blessed and grateful.,” Francey said.
The setup for the sale is scheduled setup at 3 p.m. Friday and the organization will be accepting donations starting at the setup through 7 p.m and then during the yard sale Saturday.
“All money raised for this event will be used to buy toys for the kids,” Francey said. “It's going to be a very tight year for everyone, but we want to try and bring some joy and smiles to as many kids as we can.”
Volunteers are also being requested to assist with the sale and the giveaway.
