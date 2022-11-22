For more than a decade, a Hunt County organization has shown how it is better to give than to receive at Christmas time as it assists local families.
The 11th Annual Spirit of Giving Hunt County is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 the Hunt County Fairgrounds. Registration is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., and the gates will open at 8:30 a.m. according to Chuck Francey, president of The Spirit of Giving Hunt County
“We hope to help around 1,000 people,” Francey said, adding that no pre-registration is required. “No, they can just come out, and register when they are there.”
Children who will be served during the event must be present to receive coupons for new toys.
The day is also expected to offer free food and live music.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer, wanting to donate money or toys, or who may need more information, can contact Francey at 903-268-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/SpiritofGivingHC.
Spirit of Giving Hunt County, a 501c3 organization, is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris. The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club, but it has been on its own for the past seven years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.