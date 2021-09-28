Texas A&M University-Commerce will make a special announcement today that some sources are reporting will be that the Lions are leaving the Lone Star Conference in athletics to join the Southland Conference.
A&M-Commerce, which is a charter member of the LSC, announced two public events on Tuesday related to a special announcement which will have significant impact on the institution and its intercollegiate athletics program.
One event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Nursing/Health Sciences Building on the A&M-Commerce campus in Commerce and the other is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Toyota Stadium is the home of the FC Dallas Soccer team and also holds football games, including those involving high school teams from the Frisco ISD. The Southland Conference offices are located in Frisco.
A&M-Commerce, then called East Texas State, was one of five universities to found the LSC on April 25, 1931 at a meeting in Denton. The other four universities, North Texas State, Sam Houston State, Southwest Texas State and Stephen F. Austin have since left the conference.
The Southland Conference has been undergoing some changes after Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin left the Southland to join the Western Athletic Conference.
Current universities in the Southland Conference include Texas schools Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word, plus Louisiana schools Southeastern Louisiana, the University of New Orleans, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.
The LSC currently features 13 Texas universities, plus two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico and one in Arkansas.
Other Texas universities in the LSC include Angelo State, Dallas Baptist, Lubbock Christian, Midwestern State, St. Edwardâ’s, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin, Texas Woman’s, UT-Tyler and West Texas A&M.
The other LSC members are Cameron University and Oklahoma Christian from Oklahoma, Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
The LSC is in NCAA Division II. The Southland is in the higher NCAA Division I including the FCS division for football.
A&M-Commerce athletic director Tim McMurray would not comment about the Lions leaving the LSC when asked about it during an interview with KETR-FMâ’s Charlie Chitwood at the halftime of the Lions’ game on Saturday night at Texas A&M-Kingsville. McMurray instead noted the attention that the Lions’ athletic program is currently receiving. CBS Sports and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine are among the news outlets that have reported about the Lions leaving the LSC.
