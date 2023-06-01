For the last four-or-so months local filmmakers Taylore Nicholl Mullins and Michael Lester have been working on an ambitious feature-length project.
Penned by Mullins and titled “Inspirational Blame,” the film is somewhat based on her and Lester’s working relationship.
“It’ll be a feature film that’s semi-biographical about the friendship I have with Michael and how passionate we are about making films, like we need to [create] to survive,” Mullins said.
“It’s about two down-on-their-luck filmmakers tired of waiting for their big break and deciding to craft and film their own independent movie,” she added.
While the two, plus production assistant Salina Drozeski, have been making steady progress on the film, the financial side of the undertaking has been an ongoing challenge.
Thanks to money raised through crowdfunding on Indiegogo and other donations, Lester has so far been able to acquire and put to use a new 4K (high definition) camera setup, tripod, microphones and other equipment.
However, the sheer amount of footage they’re having to capture for the feature-length production is proving costly, as they’re in need of another hard drive for more storage space.
In an effort to help the team complete their film, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que of Greenville has agreed to donate 10% of the amounts shown on their receipts between 5 and 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5 to go toward Upward Trajectory Films.
Those willing to make donations toward the cause may contact Mullins or Lester through Facebook for details.
“If anyone wants to give one or two dollars or five or anything, you’ll just be gifting me a little more time with my kids and a little less time DoorDashing (for extra funds),” Lester posted on his Facebook page. “We appreciate everything more than you’ll ever know.”
