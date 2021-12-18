By Alice Reese
The sad situation of a fuzzy llama fascinated author Jessica Shaw. She wrote The Llama of Horses Farm, a children’s book inspired by her youngest son’s Boy Scout camp experience. Now 19, he attended Scout camp when he was about eight years old.
“My son came home from camp and told me about a single llama who was with a herd of horses,” Shaw said during a recent interview. “I kept that memory and eventually wrote a book for youngsters about a llama who lives on a farm with horses. The llama, whose name is also Llama, thinks that he is a horse. All of his best friends are horses. He is heartbroken when he learns that he is not a horse. The book shows that it’s all right to be different.”
Shaw will be at The Wind, The Willow Bookstore in the Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and will sign copies of The Llama of Horses Farm. Each book sale includes a cuddly stuffed animal llama.
“I’ve got two different sized stuffed llamas,” she said. “The small one is for babies and toddlers, and the larger one is for older children.”
During March 2022, Shaw will do a book reading and will sell The Llama of Horses Farm book at the iconic Shakespeare and Company Booksellers and Cafe in New York City.
“I was supposed to go to New York in November, but new COVID restrictions came about, and they thought that the businesses might be closing down again,” she said.
Shaw has been interested in writing since she was a junior high school student.
“My English teacher gave us an assignment,” she said. “She asked us to write a story about an animal that did something that was fun. My classmates were looking around puzzled like ‘Yeah, what?’ That was the first story that I ever wrote, and it just flew out of my mind like magic. I made an A! You just give me a topic, and I’ll write you a story!”
Shaw has penned a yet-to-be-published children’s book titled Bernard, the Sea Turtle.
“Bernard begins as an egg in the long process of hatching on the beach,” she said. “After he is hatched, he goes on an adventure across the ocean.”
Another of Shaw’s published books for children is about a young girl whose mother is in a recovery center for addiction. Titled The Birdwell, the story begins as a girl goes to a birdwell and makes a wish that her mother will make a recovery from her addiction. The book is also the name of Shaw’s favorite charity.
“I founded The Birdwell as a way to help the children of addicts,” Shaw said. “I am also the president of Bikers Against Addiction. We buy and/or collect new tricycles and bicycles every year for the children of moms in recovery. Those women can’t deal with Christmas gifts because they are trying to get well so that they can return to their children. ‘The Birdwell’ book has been recognized by Governor Greg Abbott and has been donated to recovery centers all over Texas.”
Shaw serves as a volunteer at the Nexus Recovery Center, where she created the Serenity Room Library.
Even though she lives in Mesquite, Shaw spends quite a bit of time in Hunt County. Her family has a lake house in West Tawakoni, and she is a member of the Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I own properties in Hunt County, and my husband and I have Recovery Roofing Systems LLC, which does the roofing for Houston Properties in Quinlan,” she said.
In addition to her writing and charity work, Shaw is an entrepreneur.
“I have a food truck called Hot Dog Diggity,” she said. “And I plan to open a restaurant someday.”
