“Life is better with good coffee.”
Greenville couple Karen and Dave Carter’s love for that perfect cup of coffee inspired their business, Hunt County Coffee. During the past year, the pair sold their roasted coffee beans at the Greenville Farmers Market.
“We were just coffee addicts and were passionate about drinking different coffees,” Dave said. “Then about five years ago, I started hearing about how some people were roasting coffee. I’d learned about a couple of guys in Dallas who started roasting businesses. The more I heard about it, the more I thought that we could get a little table top roaster and roast coffee just for ourselves. About a year ago, we got a bigger roaster to get into the coffee roasting business.”
Geography plays a role in choosing coffee beans. The Carters roast beans from various coffee-growing areas such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Guinea and other places. They buy coffee from three different importers. After perusing the importers’ websites, they choose coffee from different countries and from different regions of these countries.
“When we are buying coffee from an importer, we also look at the quality,” Karen said. “Coffee is graded. We are not going to buy anything that is not good. It must be high quality.”
“The importers ship to us,” Dave said. “You have to know what you are looking for. After tasting many different coffees, I have an idea of what the imported coffee is going to be like.”
The Carters are small batch specialty coffee roasters who roast single origin green coffee to bring the freshest roast to their customers.
“We try to stick with single origin — meaning that the coffee beans come from a specific area of a country,” Dave said. “Sometimes we even know the specific farm that the coffee comes from.”
“Every year, it depends on the harvest, elevation, climate and what else is grown around the coffee,” Karen said. “Coffee has natural flavors within it. People ask whether we put flavors such as pecan or vanilla in our coffee. You don’t want to buy a high quality coffee and then put any kind of flavoring in it. Purists know that the coffee has its own natural flavors.”
“Although I don’t usually want to do blends because they are not always consistent, I do have an espresso blend, “Dave said. “It’s called Blackland Espresso Blend. You add the espresso to hot water for a rich flavor.”
The Carters roast the beans for between 12 and 15 minutes. It’s possible to put 10 pounds of green coffee into the roaster at one time.
“You don’t want to overcook the beans,” Dave said. “I like to do a medium roast. There’s a point that you reach after about 9 minutes. The temperature will be around 375 or 380 degrees at the ‘first crack’ when the moisture starts escaping and the beans sound like popcorn. That’s followed by a ‘second crack’ which sounds more like the ‘snap, crackle and pop’ of Rice Krispies cereal. Most coffees are at their best between that first and second crack.”
Hunt County Coffee focuses on the seasoned coffee drinkers as well as those who are new to the concept of freshly roasted beans.
“We have repeat customers who buy from us every week or two,” Dave said. “We sell to connoisseurs, and we also educate people to find out that coffee can be much better in taste and quality than they had ever realized.”
The Carters sell coffee in 12 ounce bags which have a one-way degassing valve and tin ties.
“Our label has a buffalo head on it,” Dave said. “The logo is still evolving, and a few changes are coming.”
Hunt County Coffee has attracted loyal customers such as Amanda Tipton, who enjoys coffee brewed from the Carters’ beans.
“Dave and Karen create exceptional coffee, bar none, and continue to impress me with the beans they source from different regions,” Tipton said. “Their freshly roasted coffee beans provide a delicious, rich and flavorful cup of coffee that I look forward to every day. It is my favorite coffee.”
Besides coffee, the Carters sold additional items during the Greenville Holiday Market at the Market Square.
“Jewelry is a big hobby of mine,” Karen said. “Since the Christmas Market was going on, I thought I would see if I could sell my handmade coffee-themed necklaces. I make other kinds of jewelry as well. Next time that something special is happening at Market Square downtown, hopefully I will get an extra booth to sell my jewelry.”
Serious coffee drinker Cristy Lemon described Hunt County Coffee as some of the best she’s ever had.
“When I found Karen and Dave set up at the Greenville Market with their own coffee brand, I was super excited,” Lemon said. “I truly appreciate a good cup of coffee and was impressed with their small batch roasted coffee. That is saying a lot because I’m known to be a coffee snob. I tell everyone that if you truly want a treat, you must try their coffee. It’s one of Greenville’s hidden gems.”
The Carters plan to set up their booth at Greenville’s Market Square beginning Saturday, Feb. 27. They also deliver and allow pickup at their home. To contact Karen and Dave Carter, call 214-632-8839 or email at huntcountycoffee@gmail.com.
