Some Hunt County residents woke Wednesday morning to find damage left over from severe thunderstorms overnight.
Bobby Harper lives in the Vansickle Community just southwest of Greenville and said he was shocked at the amount of devastation.
“I am pretty sure we had a mini tornado down here last night,” he said. “Trees blown over, uprooted and twisted.”
Harper said the storm hit at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and moved from northwest to southeast, with the worst of it along FM 1564 just past the Vansickle cemetery.
“Some of the folks are already cleaning up,” he said.
Larry Gene Peacock and his wife Frances found multiple trees blown over.
“A total of four big Oak trees down our driveway were destroyed, by either being twisted and snapped, or uprooted,” he said. “Plus another big Oak has one or more limbs broken. We want to save that one, so Frances called an arborist from Forney to come out.”
There were no tornadoes reported in Hunt County, but there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the county and the surrounding area during the weather event.
Hunt, Hopkins, Rains, southern Lamar, Delta, as well as southeastern Collin and southern Fannin counties were placed under a warning by the National Weather Service just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, as a line of storms carrying 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail crossed the region at 30 mph, including along Interstate 30 between mile markers 79 and 142.
About 30 minutes later, a second severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southwestern Hunt, along with Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, southwestern Rains and southeastern Dallas counties as a line of storms moving southeast at 45 mph stretched between Royse City to near Mesquite brought 65 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
No casualties were reported as a result of the storms.
