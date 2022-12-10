“I’ve still been very busy planning events and I’m still kicking,” Tracy Chesney said casually about her work as owner of Greenville’s At the Top Art Gallery despite the fact that she’s still recovering from a severe heart attack she had only eight weeks ago.
“I survived what they call the widow maker,” Chesney said. “I had a 95% blockage in the main artery of my heart. After a week in ICU, they discovered the blockage, sent me to Baylor and had a metal stent put in my heart.
“The doctor said that if I hadn’t have gotten to the hospital when I did, that I would’ve been gone within an hour,” Chesney added.
In the weeks since her heart attack, Chesney returned to the hospital multiple times, but she is now hopeful as her blood pressure has become much more stable.
As her health continues to improve, Chesney is thankful for the support she received from friends and family, especially her children, mother and husband, who were frequently at her side as she continued her fight to survive.
“A nurse practitioner told me that, while I was out of it for over a week, that Theo (her husband) would stay by my side and beg them to not make him leave each night,” Chesney said.
“And the last time I saw my son, Bobby, while I was still in the hospital, he kissed me on the cheek and said, ‘I love you so much, Mom.’ It just touched my heart so much when he did that,” she added.
In addition to family, many of her friends from over the years have been keeping a watchful eye on her.
“It’s nice to see friends from over 50 years still checking on me,” Chesney said. “A pastor I had several years ago who’s still a friend told me, ‘Tracy, stop being sick,’ and friends from the Herald-Banner have been checking on me a lot.”
In addition to providing emotional support, an attentive ear and prayers, some of her friends have pulled together to get Chesney some much needed supplies as she continues to recover.
“I mentioned to Sylvia (Rodriguez Peace) at the fire department that chocolate Ensure is the only thing I can drink or eat, and how I was having a really hard time finding any. Not too many days later, I received several cases of chocolate Ensure, so it must have been someone with the fire department who made it happen because I didn’t tell anyone else about that,” Chesney said. “I’m so grateful to have the Ensure.”
While Chesney has received a lot of support from friends and family, she makes sure to point out how her ordeal has strengthened her in her Christian faith.
“Some people might say I’m lucky,” Chesney said. “It’s by the grace of God that I’m alive. He gave me a second chance.
“I’m going to read the Bible more, pray more, fellowship more and play with the grandkids. I believe that’s what he’s telling me,” she added.
As for At the Top Art Gallery, where she regularly features the work of local artists, Chesney continues to see it as a calling as well.
“The art gallery fell in our lap,” Chesney said. “I’m not an artist, but I love giving others a chance to show off their work.
“I’ll continue the gallery as long as He lets me.”
