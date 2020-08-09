Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part story. Part 1 appeared in the Aug. 1 edition of Life & Leisure.
As they pass through the halls, students in grades kindergarten through fifth-grade at Carver Elementary in Greenville get to gaze at visual delights — playful Carver Cool Cat cubs depicted on huge murals. Upon entering the school, a lion cub in a red shirt and shorts salutes visitors with a thumbs-up signal.
When conducting a tour of the Wesley Methodist murals, Elaine Yznaga was approached about doing a series of murals for Carver Elementary School.
While she agreed to take on the new project, she remained troubled by the height of the walls.
“I wondered where I going to put these things,” Yznaga said. “The building has a lot of space to use, but it is way up high.”
Instead of using scaffolding as she did for some of her mural painting at Wesley, Yznaga found that Carver offered something better.
“The school had a lift, and they allowed me to use it,” she said. “It is the funnest thing. It goes up really high. When I stepped back to look at what I was painting, I had to be careful not to fall.”
Yznaga created a number of images featuring the school mascot, the Carver Cool Cat.
“I made six different vignettes, one at each end of a hallway,” she said. “I was asked for lions, and I found cute pictures of lion cubs doing various things. One painting says, ‘Be a friend’ and another shows the rules in English and Spanish. Another has a cub at a desk raising his hand. Some lion cubs are hanging from trees and reading. That particular likeness is near the library. I put a soccer ball between two lion cubs; you’ve got to have soccer for these youngsters. That one is an example of teamwork and is located near the gym.
“A cub is reading, sticking up his rear end near a pile of books and a computer. One of the books is titled ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.’ Everything at Carver is ‘Carver Cool Cats’ and so this one represents ‘Carver Cool Cats Study.’ Because these are lions, these cubs are actually part of a ‘pride of lions.’ So the words ‘Carver Pride’ greet you over the entrance.”
The placement of each figure remained important to the artist.
“I always had to make sure that as you are coming out into the hallway, that it is the first thing that you see,” Yznaga said.
Carver Assistant Principal Melissa Yost expressed the appreciation that the children and staff have expressed about Yznaga’s images.
“The Carver figures are just fantastic,” she said. “What I love about them is that they are all lion cubs, and our theme is the Carver Cook Cats. The things that the cubs are doing are things that our students would do. For instance, they are playing soccer or reading books. Beneath the cubs, Elaine has the words translated in both English and Spanish. We are a bilingual campus, and she has managed to connect with our full community. Her work has made such a difference. Prior to Elaine’s efforts, they were just blank white walls. The paintings in the hallways make it a really cheerful place for our students.”
WEST TAWAKONI LIBRARY
Elaine Yznaga’s latest mural is at the West Tawakoni Library.
“I was taking people through the rooms with murals at the Wesley United Methodist Church,” she recalled. “Virginia Johnson, who I recognized from the Wesley choir, asked me if I would paint some murals at the Lake Tawakoni Library.”
“I had been admiring the wonderful murals at the church,” Johnson, the president of the West Tawakoni Library, said. “I didn’t really know Elaine but I knew she did the murals. I got up the courage to ask her if she would think about doing a mural in our children’s section of the West Tawakoni library. She said, ‘Of course.’”
Johnson and Yznaga agreed upon a theme and the starting date for beginning the project.
“At first Virginia wanted me to do something similar to what we had at Wesley,” Yznaga said. “While she expressed a preference for jungle animals, I suggested that I paint the wildlife around Tawakoni.
“I visited her house at the lake and saw a deer through the window. I began to imagine the lake scenes with a herd of deer, bunnies and raccoons.
“Once I got started on the painting, the library ladies would come up and say, ‘Oh, you need a turtle here or you need a bird over there.’ The mural just kind of came together. I put in beavers and a pier. I painted a little boy in a red shirt reading a book. There is a tree with a hole in it that has raccoons peeking out. When I said that I needed a shrub or bush that would look right, one of the librarians told me that she had a bush with red berries on it. She brought me a picture and I included the bush. There is an undergrowth in the forest that is kind of generic, but I thought that the mural needed some juniper trees. I painted the reeds, the ducks, the pelicans and a silly-looking beaver. I thought he had a cute look. Also, I included bluebonnets and purple cone flowers. Near the little boy who is reading are trumpet vines and a hummingbird.”
Johnson remained impressed by the inclusion of animals in their native habitat.
“Since we are very close to the lake, the theme is the animals of Tawakoni,” she said. “The beautiful paintings have deer, raccoons, egrets and a big catfish sticking his head out from under a rock. We’re known for our catfish. Elaine integrated some children reading books into the mural. It is stunning. It’s on two walls, and it makes you feel like you have entered an enchanted zone with the animals and the lake with a sunset in the background.
“It’s a lovely place for children to go and look at the animals, admire them and pick out a book of their own. We had plans to use the animals in our summer reading program, books and projects, but we have not been able to because of COVID-19. Hopefully, we will be able to do those things eventually.”
When the Lake Tawakoni Library murals were completed, Johnson praised Yznaga’s skill and creativity.
“Elaine is a delightful and giving person who shares her talent,” Johnson said. “The precious drawings of the animals seem to come alive. You want to hold them in your hand. In the mural are hidden little things such as butterflies and birds.”
An open house for viewing the two walls of murals was held at the Lake Tawakoni Library on Feb. 28.
Yznaga’s next mural will be for a Greenville nonprofit.
“Women in Need asked me to do the playroom in their shelter,” she said. “It’s going to be an underwater scene with a sunken ship and mermaids.”
