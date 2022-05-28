Hundreds of crosses line the median between Stonewall and Johnson Streets along the Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville.
Each bears the name of a Hunt County veteran killed during the wars of the 20th Century. American flags also line both sides of the overpass.
The display appears every year just before the Memorial Day weekend. For 10 years, Tim and Aletha Kruse have recruited friends and assorted volunteers to assist with the project.
The project went up rapidly, even though there were just a handful of helpers. By now everyone is accustomed to the process.
“Isn’t this amazing,” marveled Marge Faber. She and husband Jim were among those assisting this time around.
Marge added a cross bearing the name of Truett Majors, the first Greenville resident killed during World War II. It is for him that Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport, and the former Majors Stadium are named.
Two years ago, the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club helped construct larger crosses for the display, which replaced smaller ones.
Previously, the smaller crosses were hammered into the ground. The larger crosses are attached to rebar to help keep them in place. It didn’t hurt that the ground was soft due to the rains earlier this week, and that the weather was pretty close to perfect for the job earlier this week.
“It is a good day for it,” Tim said as he went from one cross to the next, double checking to make sure they were secure. “Not too hot and there is a nice wind.”
He admits not knowing off the top of his head just how many crosses are part of the display, somewhere between 250 and 300. Families ask during the year that a relative’s name be added.
The crosses represent and include the names of every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. They were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Tim Kruse began the project in 2012, helping to add to the couple’s already patriotic Park Street neighborhood.
The stretch of Park between Stonewall Street and Moulton Avenue traditionally is decked out in more flags, banners, bunting and ribbons on Independence Day than anywhere else in Greenville as it hosts the city’s Independence Day parade.
That first year Kruse added 100 examples of the Stars and Stripes to go along with those posted by Greenville’s Daybreak Rotary Club and others along the parade route.
Kruse said he got the idea for the cross and flag display from watching a segment on the CBS Sunday Morning show about Larry Eckhardt, who for years traveled to soldiers’ funerals in Illinois and surrounding states, providing flags along the path the soldier’s body would travel.
Before moving to Greenville, Kruse worked as head of operations for the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The two-week festival celebrated the Fourth of July with various events and activities around the city.
The flag and cross display is scheduled to remain in place through the July 4 holiday.
A GoFundMe page seeks financial assistance for the project. Additional details are available at www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags.Those wishing to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project.
