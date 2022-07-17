One of the most tragic incidents in Hunt County history will be the focus of an event next weekend designed to highlight the need to discuss racial injustice.
In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, The Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville will hold a soil collection ceremony for George Lindley, a victim of racial violence who was murdered in Wolfe City on July 26, 1889.
The ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 301 S. Spencer St., Wolfe City.
According to information from newspaper accounts, defendants charged with Lindley’s death testified Lindley was among a group of Black workers who “had displaced the white laborers on the brickyards at Wolfe City.” Lindley was taken from his bed one night to be whipped in an attempt to frighten off the remaining workers.
But as Lindley was being dragged away, he broke free from his captors, resulting in his being shot and killed. The newspaper articles do not detail what happened to the perpetrators of the killing.
The upcoming event will be the second of three planned soil collection ceremonies in Hunt County. The previous event was conducted in Greenville in January in remembrance of Thomas Peddy, who was unjustly lynched in downtown Greenville on Jan. 11, 1885.
A third ceremony, in remembrance of the death Ted Smith, has been announced but not yet scheduled. On the morning of July 28, 1908, Smith was dragged by a mob out of the Hunt County Jail and set on fire as an estimated 2,500 people watched.
The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project partners with community coalitions to memorialize documented victims of racial violence throughout history and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice today. The Community Soil Collection Project gathers soil at lynching sites for display in exhibits bearing victims’ names.
Additional information is available at the Equal Justice Initiative website at eji.org.
