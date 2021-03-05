Driving through Greenville on most days, many residents will come across potholes on their way to and from work and other activities.
But, since the snow storm a couple of weeks ago, not only have some of Greenville’s roads suffered more wear and tear, but interruptions to the city’s electric grid and increased demands on resources such as natural gas have left city staff and local energy providers with a lot of work to do.
In light of this, the Greenville City Council expects to hear updates this Tuesday from the city manager, as well as from spokespeople from municipally-owned utility company GEUS, and local natural gas provider ATMOS.
The information will be shared during the city council’s work session, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Business Highway 69 South. The regular session of the council’s meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
On the issue of road repairs, Greenville residents will also be voting on a $50 million street improvement bond in May.
As proposed, the city’s payments toward the bond would mostly be made with the $2 million per year that is normally set aside in each year’s budget for the city’s Street Improvement Plan, and therefore would not be a vote for a tax increase, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom explained at the last few city council meetings.
At the last city council meeting on Feb. 9, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock outlined four possible scenarios for how the $50 million might be distributed between improvements to collector roads and residential roads.
With the conditions of Greenville’s roads being a common complaint among residents, each scenario included more attention to residential roads and less to collector roads, when compared to the previous scenario.
Estimating that the work to be done on residential roads will cost about $1 million per mile, and that collector roads will cost about $3 million per mile, those possible scenarios were as follows:
- First scenario – 13 miles of collector roads and 11 miles of residential roads.
- Second scenario – Eight miles of collector roads and 26 miles of residential roads.
- Third scenario – Five miles of collector roads and 35 miles of residential roads.
- Fourth scenario – No collector roads and 50 miles of residential roads.
If the bond is approved by voters in May, the total $50 million bond will be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the approximate amounts of $20 million, $15 million and another $15 million. The reason for the three-tranche authorization plan in the proposal is because bond funds must be used within 18 months, and the 24-50 mile street improvement project is projected to take at least three years to complete.
To gather data on Greenville’s roads before the bond proposal, the council approved an $89,700 contract in December, between the city and Roadway Asset Services. In early January, the contractor began using a variety of artificially intelligent software tools to analyze the condition of the city’s roads.
One of the tools that RAS has been using in its survey of Greenville’s roads is its PAVE INTEL software, in which a vehicle equipped with a RAS IRIS PavePro laser scanner is driven through the city to detect cracks and other flaws to formulate a pavement condition index rating.
At the previous city council meeting, Greenville Director of Public Works Press Tompkins said that he was still waiting on RAS to have PCI ratings and other data ready. While Tompkins mentioned that he anticipated that Stanford Street, O’Neal Street, Bourland Street, Walworth Street, Walnut Street and Caddo Street will likely need attention, he was hesitant to recommend any specific sections of road at that time without the data that RAS has been collecting.
