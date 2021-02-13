Heavy snowfall and the coldest temperatures in decades could descend on residents in Hunt County and North Texas over the next several days, forecasters advised. The winter storm is due right on the heels of the area’s most significant ice storm in years which hit this week.
As of Friday, the National Weather Service had placed Hunt County and the entire region under a winter storm watch effective late Saturday night and continuing through Monday afternoon.
But the long-range forecast was calling for additional winter weather well into the coming week.
The weather service predicted 3-8 inches of snow accumulations could come during the storm, and near-blizzard conditions are possible. Travel could become impossible and possibly life-threatening and wind chills as low as -15 F could induce hypothermia.
As of press time Friday, the forecast was calling for patchy freezing drizzle Saturday, with a high near 32 and north wind gusts as high as 20 mph. A slight chance of snow and sleet was predicted for Saturday night, with a low around 23 and north northeast wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
The snow is forecast to begin Sunday, with a high near 27 and snow likely Sunday night, mainly after midnight. An expected low around 1 will be made even worse with north wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
More snow is likely before noon Monday, with a high near just 15 and north wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night’s forecast was calling for it to be partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Looking a little bit ahead, Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 26, but then there is a 40% chance of snow that night, mainly after midnight, with a low around 20.
Snow and freezing rain are likely next Wednesday, with a high near 32 and a slight chance of snow is in the forecast that night with a low around 21.
