A retirement celebration is scheduled for Greenville Police Chief Smith starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
Smith’s retirement became effective Feb. 2 and Assistant Chief William Cole is serving as acting chief.
Smith was promoted to chief in late March 2019, having previously had served as the assistant chief of police and interim chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken.
Smith was first employed by the City of Greenville Police Department on May 2, 1983 as a patrol officer. He received his Intermediate police officer certification on May 23, 1987, and was promoted to sergeant in 1988. Scott received his advanced peace officer certification in 1990, his master peace officer certification in 1994, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1995. In 2004, Scott was promoted to assistant chief. He has served as an instructor, field training officer (FTO), negotiator, and investigator with the GPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.